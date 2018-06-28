Child hurt after running in front of Kansas City school bus

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a school bus has struck and seriously injured a child in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that the accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday after the driver loaded children at a bus stop. After closing the bus door and pulling away from the stop, a child ran in front of the bus, tripped and fell. The bus then struck the child.

The child was taken to a hospital. Police described the child's injury as serious but not life threatening.