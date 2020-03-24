Child killed during Kansas City gunfight

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old has been fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas City.

WDAF-TV reports that police in suburban Grandview responded to the shooting just after midnight on Sunday and found the child wounded. The child was rushed to a hospital and died.

The child's father told police he was driving earlier in the evening when he saw people in two other vehicles shooting at each other. The father didn't initially realize that the child had been shot. Police say the father and child are presumed to be innocent bystanders.

The name of the child wasn't immediately released. Police say a driver fled while going through the crime scene and was arrested after crashing. It's not clear if the driver had a role in the shooting.