Child Molester Receives 15 Year Sentence

JEFFERSON CITY - Gary S. Lutman, 40, of Jefferson City was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections following his guilty plea Thursday in the Cole County Circuit Court to a charge of child molestation in the first degree.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Richardson announced Lutman's sentence. His conviction stems from conduct occuring between December 2009 and February 2010 that involved a child less than 12 years old.

Lutman will not be eligible for parole in this case because of a 1996 conviction for child molestation in Miller County. He had been incarcerated in the Cole County Jail since his arrest.