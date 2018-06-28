Child Porn Problem Growing

"Child pornography is an absolutely exploding problem," said Gus H. Kolilis of the Department of Social Services.

In just 2 months, law enforcement identified about 8,000 child pornographic videos in Missouri. The center for missing and exploited children estimates nationally, there are 20,000 new child pornographic items posted on the Internet every week, up almost 200 percent from last year.

"It's something we gotta get a handle on," said Kolilis. "That's too many no matter what's going on. That's way too many. Once that child's image is out on the Internet, it's out there forever. It's a way of victimizing children and actually leading up to sexual acts."

"We have work hard on educating our kids about the dangers of the Internet, because they often times don't realize that," said Detective Andy Anderson of the Mid-Missouri Internet Crimes Task Force.

"We tend to forget that computer is a window to the absolute most fabulous things in the world," said Kolilis. "But it's also a window into the most horrid things in the world."

The mid-Missouri Internet Crimes Task Force traced Brian Miller, and others like him, by using their computer's IP address. An IP address is a computer's identification; anytime someone downloads images on a computer, law enforcement can trace the address.