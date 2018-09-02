Child Pornography Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A former state employee is pleading guilty to child pornography charges. 63-year-old Roger Kromko admitted in Platte County Circuit Court that he used the Internet to distribute images of child pornography. Kromko retired from the Missouri Division of Family Services before the investigation began. In December 2006, a Platte County sheriff's detective found a St. Joseph computer offering to distribute child pornography. The computer was later linked to Kromko's residence. Kromko is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13th. He also has a pending charge in Buchanan County for possession of child pornography.