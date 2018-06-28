Child reported missing after custody exchange in Chillicothe

The endangered missing person and the suspect are expected to be traveling in a dark red 1998 Dodge Durango, which has Missouri license plate SM4G3N.

Anthony Davis, left is a suspect in the endangered missing person advisory for Seth Davis, right.

CHILLICOTHE - A 7-year-old boy was reported missing after his father did not return him to his other custody holder on Dec. 4. The Gallatin Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for him.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Anthony D. Davis, 32, got Seth Davis, 7, during a custody exchange at a Wal Mart in Chillicothe at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. The 7-year-old was supposed to be returned on Dec. 4, but Anthony never showed up.

Anthony is a white male. He is 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Seth is a white male. He is four feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a dark red 1998 Dodge Durango with Missouri license plate SM4-G3N.

A cell phone was pinged in Washington, Mo. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, but authorities have not found the suspect or the endangered person.

Anthony has a mental health issue and is believed to be off of his medications.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the endangered missing person to call 911 or to call the Gallatin Police Department at 660-663-9512.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to correct the spelling of Chillicothe. Originally it was misspelled "Chillicothie."]