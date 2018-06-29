Child Reported to be in Trunk of Car in Menards Parking Lot

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police dispatched to Menards at Stone Creek Drive in Jefferson City Saturday afternoon because of a child endangerment call.

A press release from the Jefferson City Police Department stated that the caller said she heard a voice from within the trunk of a car that had pulled into the parking lot. The caller said it sounded like a child's voice frantically yelling "let me out."

The caller saw a couple get out of the vehicle and then open the trunk, which then a 5-year-old girl climbed out.

Officers responded and made contact with the suspects from Fulton. Both admitted to purchasing two tables at another location and not having enough room to place the tables in the trunk. They said they opted to place their granddaughter in the trunk to allow for transport.

Both were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and taken to Cole County Jail for processing. Officers said the child, unharmed, was released to another family member's custody.