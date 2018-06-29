Child's Condition Upgraded after Accident

HERMANN - A six-year-old girl's condition was upgraded to satisfactory Thursday morning, after sustaining serious injuries during a car accident Tuesday night.

She was in the car with two family members when a second car crossed the center line and struck the first car nearly head-on. The second child sustained minor injuries and the adult suffered only moderate injuries.

The six-year-old girl was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital by helicopter. The other two occupants were taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington.

The driver of the second car, Nicholas Martin, 28, of Hermann, sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to Mercy Hospital.