Child's Remains Found in Rural Southern Missouri

DIXON (AP) - A sheriff says the cause of death of a child whose remains were found in south-central Missouri might never be known, but investigators hope to learn the identity.

A photographer taking pictures of trees discovered the skeletal remains on Saturday on private, rural property near Dixon, about 30 feet from a road.

The Lake Sun Leader reports Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long said Monday the remains appear to have been at the site at least a year. A forensic pathologist concluded they were those of a preteen adolescent, but the gender is unknown.

Long says the limited physical evidence means the cause of death could be impossible to determine. For now, he says, investigators are checking area reports of missing children from the past few years.