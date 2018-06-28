Child Safety About More Than Seat Belts

Steven Hanson brought his two-year-old son along to get his two children's car seats checked out.

"I just think it's great that they're out here doing this," Hanson said.

Hanson wants to make sure his kids' car seats are installed correctly after hearing about how a two week old baby wasn't strapped in properly and was killed in a car accident in his hometown.

"That really struck home how much you care about car seats," he explained.

Technicians were on hand at the Saturn of Columbia to show parents how to properly install and use child car seats.

"It's, I think, just reassurance for parents to know that it's installed correctly," said Holly Bentley of MU Health Care.

The number one problem these check points see, is that parents don't have a big enough car seat for their children. Bentley says that parents need to remember that as their kids get bigger, their car seats need to get larger as well. When they get too big for a car seat, Bentley says it's important to put them in a booster.

State law says that children only need to be in a car seat until they're four years old. Bentley says statistics show it'll prevent injuries and save lives to have children in a booster seat until they're eight because seat belts don't fit smaller children well.

Missouri is one of only a few states that still do not have booster seat laws. Legislators will hear arguments for a booster seat law this week. University of Missouri Health Care held the event as a wrap-up to Child Passenger Safety Week.