Child Sexual Assault Arrest Made 5 Years Later

HAYSVILLE, KS - A former Moberly man was arrested Friday for the sexual assault of a nine year old girl. Moberly police worked with Haysville investigators to determine the location of suspect Jason Dean Roland. Authorities allege the assault took place 5 years earlier but the girl, now 14, came to the police this past December.

According to investigators, Roland confessed to committing the assault when confronted. He was charged with 1st degree child molestation and forcible rape. Bond was set at $150,000, and Roland remains in Kansas awaiting extradition to Missouri for the trial.