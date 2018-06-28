Child shot, wounded inside Kansas City home, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been shot and wounded inside a Kansas City home.

Police said in a news release that the child was struck Tuesday night after family members heard gunshots outside the home. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No one else inside the home was hurt. Police say no information about a suspect is available. Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.