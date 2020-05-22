Child Stabbing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death last night. KMOV News reports that the stabbing occurred around 11:30 PM. Police aren't releasing the name of the victim or alleged assailant at this time. Family members tried to rush the girl to the hospital, but were stopped by police as they sped through the city. Police called an ambulance to the scene, but paramedics were unable to revive the girl. Relatives say the girl and boy had been arguing for several days, but it is unclear what provoked Thursday night's stabbing.