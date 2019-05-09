Child struck by vehicle in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A 7-year-old child was struck by a car on Broadway in Jefferson City around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a news release by Jefferson City Police Department, the child has been identified as Zachary N. Lataeveon of Jefferson City. Lataeveon was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident report said a 1996 Cadillac driven by 42-year-old Nicolin Lynn Moore-Cohns of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Broadway near the intersection of West Fillmore Street when Lataeveon was crossing Broadway.
There was minor damage to the vehicle and Moore-Cohns was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
