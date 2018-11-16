Child Support Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court is reversing the conviction of a Buchanan County man who was ordered to pay child support for a child who was not his. The ruling in favor of David Salazar was based on the technicalities of the legal process that determined he was the legal father of a girl born in November 2001. Salazar was ordered to pay child support despite the mother's testimony that he was not the child's father. State officials named Salazar the father and notified him that he had a duty to support the girl. When he didn't contest paternity by a state deadline, Salazar was convicted of non support and sentenced to 28 days in jail. The Supreme Court says the state's order didn't follow the process required to make Salazar the legal father.