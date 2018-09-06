Child Who Burned 13-Year-Old Charged With Assault

SAVANNAH - Authorities charged a Missouri teenager accused of pouring gasoline on a 13-year-old and setting the child on fire with first-degree assault.

Seventeen-year-old Joseph D. Gardner was charged Monday in Andrew County court. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the 13-year-old suffered first- and second-degree burns on his face, right arm and in his nose and throat.

The probable cause statement says Gardner threatened to murder the child and his family if he told anyone about the April 15 incident. The statement says after igniting the 13-year-old, Gardner stood there and laughed.

Gardner asked for a public defender and calls to an address listed for Gardner weren't immediately returned Tuesday.

He remained in custody on $150,000 bond.