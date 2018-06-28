Children begin first day at year-round elementary schools

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A suburban Kansas City school district has opened a pair of year-round elementary schools in an experiment that's proving popular with families.

More than 750 children arrived Wednesday at the Winnwood and Crestview schools to start an academic year, which will run through the summer and continue alongside all other schools' regular academic calendar until May 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports that the children in the year-round schools will get 31 more days of instruction, totaling 208.

The chief financial officer for the North Kansas City School District says the extra days of learning come at an estimated cost of $575,000 in salaries and services.

The district picked Winnwood and Crestview partly due to the majority of their students qualifying for free or reduced-priced lunches.