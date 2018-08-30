Children enter first day of summer safety sessions

COLUMBIA - With all the rain sweeping in to Missouri, children in Columbia learned about water safety on Wednesday.

The MU Children's Hospital hosted the first of its seven-week kids camp on Wednesday. These themed camps are for children aged 3 to 8, and each week features a new safety topic including water, home and sports safety.

"The water can be very dangerous, especially when you get in deep water, and it goes over your head," a parent at the event, Eric Kelly said. "I think anything you can do to stay above it, float, first aid can help keep them alive."

On Wednesday, kids played water safety trivia and practiced putting on life vests. The children also learned about specific things to do to stay safe when in the water.

"Unfortunately summer time is when kids are out and about, and injuries can occur," Executive Director of MU Women's and Children's Hospital Keri Simon said. "What we have learned is that children learn best when they are having fun."

Adults accompanied the children in a variety of activities centered around promoting safety including games, crafts and outdoor time. The camp costs $15 per week for the first camper and $10 for each additional sibling. Simon said this is the first year of this safety camp.

"We hope that we are raising children that want to stay active and healthy through their lives, and we certainly hope those are things they carry through their lives."

The MU Children's Hospital will host these summer safety camps at the MU Women's and Children Hospital.

Camp sessions and themes include: