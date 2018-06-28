Children found playing with drugs at Cole County daycare

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County woman was in custody Tuesday facing felony charges after drugs were found inside the house where her mother runs a daycare.

18-year-old Abigail Connell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

Connell's mother, Shelley Richter, runs a daycare out of her home in Cole County. Cole County Sheriff deputies viewed surveillance video from around the home, and saw three children playing with a plastic bag with methamphetamine inside.

Richter was found guilty of child endangerment in 2013. Richter was accused of abusing 7-month-old Lane Schaefer at her daycare home in August of 2010.

"It's very important to follow all the health codes and licensing regulations and all the rules that are set in place for daycare centers," said Bethany Burgess, Director of Bright Lights Daycare. "Those rules are to keep the kids safe."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Richter is not currently a licensed child care provider.

Connell's arraignment is schedule for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.