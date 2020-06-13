Children join mid-Missouri protests

COLUMBIA—Protests in Mid-Missouri have new voices and smaller feet joining the crowds as parents begin to take their children to protests against racial injustice.

On June 7, one girl had the megaphone, leading the chant “I can’t breathe” in honor of George Floyd. One organizer estimated about 2,000 people attended Sunday’s protest.

Other children were seen laying on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

Sunday's protest organizer, Markiez Smith, said parents called him asking if they could bring their children. The protest remained peaceful, and he saw many families in attendance.

“We’re trying to make this change for them and for our kids to come, so they won’t have to continue to go through what’s going on in the world right now,” Smith said. “And so I think it’s an amazing things parents brought their children out to the protest.”

However, the decision to bring their children is hard for some parents, like Tanisha Moore.

Moore has an 8-year-old son named Gary, and both she and her husband attend protests.

“I think about it sometimes,” Moore said. “Just because for him to be a young black male, I would want him to see this history unfolding before our very eyes. But at the same time I worry because he’s a young black male.”

Moore said she’s concerned about his safety from those who do not support protests—not from the protest itself.

On June 1, two women protesting in Columbia were hit by a car in two separate accidents. Moore said incidents like these are why she hasn’t brought her son to a protest yet.

“I just worry about what kind of future he’s going to have,” Moore said. “He’s a young black male, and he has special needs. And I feel like he’s already a target because of his skin color.”

Moore said she is considering taking her son Gary to a protest his week.