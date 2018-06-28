Children killed by father to be buried Saturday

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two children who were killed by their father before he shot himself during a standoff in Springfield were scheduled to be buried this weekend, as of Friday morning.

Services for 4-year-old Brodie Ray Williams and 2-year-old Marley Kathryn Williams were set to happen at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shadel's Colonial Chapel in Lebanon.

Police said the children's father, Bill Williams, killed them during a 23-hour standoff Sunday at an apartment complex. Officers found Williams dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after the standoff ended.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a candlelight vigil in honor of the children was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Jordan Valley Park in Springfield. Another vigil was planned in Lebanon Sunday at 7 p.m. at Atchley Park.