Children may be more likely to attempt suicide if their parents use opioids

A joint study conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Pittsburgh shows children may be more likely to attempt suicide if their parents use opioids.

Researchers studied data involving more than 240,000 parents over six years. While the percentage of kids who attempted suicide was small, the results showed this number doubled if their parents used opioids.

The increased risk remained even after accounting for numerous factors, including depression and drug use in both the child and parent.

The scientists are calling for improved treatment for the parents who use opioids as well as mental health screenings for their children. Half of the parents had filled opioid prescriptions for at least a year.