Children's Education Initiative Stripped From November Ballot

JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Children's Education has announced that the campaign to put the Children's Education Initiative (CEI) on the ballot this November has fallen short of its goal.

The initiative is over 74,000 signatures short of the nearly 168,000 valid signatures required to put the CEI on the ballot. Although over 116,000 signatures were collected, Missourians for Children's Education assumes only 80% of those are valid, putting the final tally of valid signatures at about 93,000.

CEI would have offered a new approach to K-12 education via a new tax credit.