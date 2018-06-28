Children's Home Cares for Kids

House Mother Amy Kingery added, "We're basically like a mom and dad to foster kids, like a normal mom and dad, that's what we try to do. We're responsible for cooking, making sure they're doing well in school, getting them to doctors' appointments."

In addition to having a home, these children also have playgrounds, a pond and horses. The 50% tax credit for donors will help maintain and improve those facilities.

"This home that we're sitting in was built from donations which were leveraged by those tax credits," said Executive Director Larry McDaniels. "We got to pay our electric bill, our water bill, the gas bill. We will be able to provide help for the house parents."

You can learn more about Coyote Hill at an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday.