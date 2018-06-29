Children's Mental Health Initiative Looks Toward Nov. Ballot

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Board of Mental Health, 20 local social service providers and school officials are pushing to establish Putting Kids First, a fund that would aid mental health assistance to children, according to a press release from the Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri.

The press release stated that the fund will be supplied by a quarter cent sales tax applied in Boone County. The tax would generate approximately $5.4 million dollars annually to go solely to the children's mental health services in Boone County.

Putting Kids First collected 8,230 signatures within the five months of collection. Organizers expect the initiative will be placed on the November 2012 ballot after two years of planning and collaboration, according to the press release.

The initiative is awaiting validation from the County Clerk to move forward with the campaign.

To learn more about the initiative visit www.boonecountykids.org.