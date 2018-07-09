Children's Trust Fund Recognizes Recipients

JEFFERSON CITY - A special ceremony on Monday to honor dozens of local organizations that will benefit from the Children's Trust Fund. The CTF deals with child abuse prevention. It selected 65 organizations and agencies statewide that will offer child abuse and neglect programs.

The recipients from central Missouri will receive a total of $175,040 in grants. Bryon White works for the Central Missouri Community Action Agency which is a 2012 grant recipient.

"As far as applying for the grant, it was somewhat of a tough process because you're really trying to take a very comprehensive picture and put it into a short format so that you actually look like the most important and you're the one they choose for the funding," says White.

The CTF license plate program is one of several ways it collects money for its grants. Applications for grants for the 2013 fiscal year will be available in January.