Children Take Advantage of Holiday/Snow Combination

COLUMBIA - Children took to the snowy hills early Friday to take advantage of a powdery blanket that would make even a championship skier jealous. The two or three inches of snow provided the perfect cushion for sledding on all sorts of devices. Parents gathered with children as young as two at the top of a snowy hill in Stephens Lake Park to introduce some toddlers to the best sled snow they've ever seen.The sledded forward, backward, and even in tandem. One kid even used a skateboard with no wheels as a makeshift snowboard. No matter which way they tried the hill, they enjoyed it."It's a good time to spend together with everybody because everybody likes to be out in the snow, so it's good for Christmas eve," said grown-up sledder Dave Floye.And the two inches on the ground introduced some to their very first sled ride."Bryce was holding me and I flipped off the sled," said young Emma Hill, a first-time sledder.But for some, snow wasn't just for sledding. Some chose to eat the snow rather than slide on it."Cause they are delicious," said little Maleena Remus.Delicious and fun for many on Friday, regardless of age.Watch the slide show below of local snow photos from Friday and see more photos sent by your neighbors on KOMU'spage.