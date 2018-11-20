Chili Cook-Off Raises Money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th Annual Cup of Chili Cook-Off took place Saturday in Jefferson City to raise money for Missouri Valley Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Nine teams competed in the face-off to see who's bean reigned supreme. Last year's event raised more than $2,000 and organizers expected a greater turn-out because of good weather. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides mentors for children from single-parent homes, and organizers say there are currently 70 children waiting for a mentor.

If you'd like to sign up to volunteer, click on this link to get all the information you need.