Chili cookoff benefits children with cancer

JEFFERSON CITY — Navy Club Ship 5 hosted a chili cook off at the American Legion on Saturday.

Seventeen businesses and individuals entered their unique chili recipes to the contest. People from the community filled the room and bought raffle tickets to win prizes, including a donated afghan.

There was a cash prize for the two best chili recipes and the contestant with the best decorated table. Both were people's choice.

The proceeds for the event go to Camp Quality, a camp for children with cancer and their siblings.

Carrie Tergin, the mayor of Jefferson City, said, "People get to come and have fun, bring their families, try the chili, then they know that they're also supporting the Navy Club and Camp Quality."

Mayor Tergin was a judge for the chili contest, and she won an award for best chili among city, county, and state leaders. She said it was her mother's recipe.

Aliyah Earickson, a Camp Quality participant, said she's grateful for the Navy Club holding the fundraiser.

"It's for a really good cause," she said. "It's for the kids with cancer and their siblings. It's not easy for the kids in the hospital, and its always fun to fall back on in the summer, to go and have fun and just kind of get away from the reality."