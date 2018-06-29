Chilling Secrets Reside in Ozarks' Secluded Hills

CHADWICK (AP) - Residents living in the remote Ozark hills of southwest Missouri say they never could have imagined the dark secrets held by a woman described as a "sweet, old grandmother" and her husband.

The Kansas City Star reports the truth came out last week about 71-year-old Gerald Uden and his 74-year-old wife, Alice Uden, who are accused of killing their former spouses in Wyoming decades ago.

Authorities say Alice Uden shot her husband while he slept, put his body in a barrel and dumped it down the shaft of an abandoned gold mine. Last month, searchers found the remains of Ronald Holtz 40 feet down, a .22 slug still in his skull.

Gerald Uden is charged in the shooting deaths of his wife, Virginia, and her two young sons.