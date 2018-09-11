Chinese consulate at odds with Missouri proposal for Taiwan trade

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Chinese consulate opposes a Missouri measure encouraging the U.S. government to resume trade talks with and continue weapons sales to Taiwan.

State lawmakers received letters this month from the Chinese consulate in Chicago.

The letter says treating Taiwan as an independent country is a mistake. It mentions that China is the third largest export destination for Missouri's products and says China wants to advance that relationship.

The measure drawing this opposition is a resolution declaring Missouri's support for continued trade with Taiwan. The measure also supports Taiwan's entry into some United Nations organizations.

The Chinese consulate's letter says Taiwan has no right to join international organizations where membership is restricted to sovereign countries.

Rep. Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, sponsored the measure.