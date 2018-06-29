Chinese Men Admit Corporate Spying in Missouri

KANSAS CITY - A Chinese business owner and one of his employees have pleaded guilty in Missouri to conspiring to steal trade secrets from a U.S. corporation.

Ji Li Huang (jee lee hwang) and Xiao Guang Qi (she-ow gwahng chee) were arrested in Kansas City last fall in an FBI sting operation involving a confidential source.

The two men were preparing to pay the source $100,000 for what they believed was Pittsburgh Corning's formula for a type of cellular glass insulation made at its Sedalia plant.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Hwang and Qi pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Kansas City. Hwang, whose company makes plastic promotional items, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $250,000.

Qi, who is Hwang's employee, was sentenced to time served and fined $20,000.