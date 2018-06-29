Chinese Province to Increase Imports From Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says a Chinese province has agreed to increase its imports from Missouri

by $100 million over the next three years.

Nixon's announcement Wednesday about the Hebei province came as part a weeklong trade trip to China. The governor previously announced that a new agreement with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade would increase imports of Missouri goods by $1 billion over three years.

In addition to importing more Missouri products, Nixon said officials from the Hebei province also have agreed to invest an additional $100 million in Missouri.