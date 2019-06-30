Chinese Researchers Work with MU on Quakes
COLUMBIA - The New Madrid fault line in southeast Missouri is a long way from China. But University of Missouri scientists hope lessons from north China's frequent, deadly earthquakes can help them better understand risks in Missouri. Mian Liu, a geologist at Missouri, is part of a group of dozens of Western geologists who are working with Chinese scientists to analyze inland quakes. The Chinese government plans to funnel $20 million over the next five years into seismic research. Northern China's heavily populated provinces have had 30 significant quakes in the past 700 years.
