Chocolate crawl gives visitors a taste of Rocheport

ROCHEPORT - The Rocheport Chocolate Crawl on Saturday allowed visitors to sample sweets and experience the town ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The crawl is one of many such events that the city holds each year. It is in its second year, according to event organizers.

Participating stores offered chocolate treats to shoppers, as well as special deals and door prizes.

Colin LaVaute, an event organizer and consultant who lives in Rocheport, said business owners inspire unique events like this.

“This event is really a byproduct of a lot of unique characters that own businesses here in Rocheport,” LaVaute said. “It’s the byproduct of some amazing folks here that have a wild imagination and can come up with some really creative ways to have a good time.”

Some business owners in Rocheport see this as an opportunity to bring more visitors into the city.

Diane Dunn, the owner of Stockton Mercantile, said these events are a great way to show what the town has to offer.

“It’s a great way to introduce people to Rocheport that haven’t been here before,” Dunn said. “Everybody has fun, and it’s such a cute town and they like to come back.”

Lavaute agrees. He said he hopes the event helps people see there is a lot going on in Rocheport.

“The real goal is to familiarize people with the town,” LaVaute said. “There’s so much more here than just an exit off the highway.”

The event was sold out.