Choi named interim MU chancellor

COLUMBIA - Mun Choi was appointed interim chancellor of MU Wednesday.

In an email to the university community, Board of Curators Chair Julia Brncic said "it is important to maintain proven leadership to enable swift and efficient action."

Dr. Choi is the current UM System president, a role he's held since 2017. Prior to moving to Columbia, he most recently served as the dean of engineering and later provost and executive vice president at the University of Connecticut.

The board of curators will not begin to search for a new chancellor immediately. Brncic said the board will instead evaluate the organizational structure.

MU's most recent chancellor Alexander Cartwright was hired as the University of Central Florida's president beginning April 13.

Choi's $530,000 salary will not change with the new duties.