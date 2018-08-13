Chokehold decision reignites St. Louis protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The decision to clear a New York police officer for a fatal chokehold has fueled protests in the St. Louis area, just over a week after a grand jury there decided not to charge an officer in the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The Post-Dispatch reports five people were arrested Wednesday evening in downtown St. Louis as protesters attempted to prevent federal workers from leaving a courthouse. Protester Elizabeth Vega says they were "standing in solidarity with Eric Garner," the black man who died after the chokehold.

During another demonstration in the city's Central West End neighborhood, a minivan plowed through protesters, striking a woman.

About 200 people marched through the business district in suburban Clayton to the courthouse where the grand jury met in Brown's case.