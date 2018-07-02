Chris Carpenter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a nerve issue in his shoulder that has sidelined him since spring training.

The 37-year-old Carpenter wants to continue pitching. He's been told the surgery to relieve compressed nerves in the shoulder could allow him to resume his career, although there are no guarantees.

The Cardinals had been optimistic Carpenter would pitch after the All-Star break until recently. A bullpen throwing session was cancelled on Monday because strength had not returned to the shoulder, and now the team is optimistic Carpenter will be ready for spring training.

General manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday that recovery time is three to six months.

The surgery will be performed on July 19 in Dallas.