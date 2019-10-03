Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Gervino is among the 18 people and groups who will be recognized and inducted for their success in sports.

There are a list full of accomplishments Gervino will be showcased for. His achievements include his current role as KOMU's sports director to past experiences such as being a P.A. announcer his junior and senior year at Mizzou for the mens basketball team.

The induction will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 P.M.