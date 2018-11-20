Chris Pfau Named MIAA Pitcher of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY -- After pitching an absolute gem in Lincoln's 8-1 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday, Chris Pfau has been honored as the MIAA's Pitcher of the Week for the period of April 24-30. The league announced the award, which is voted on by a panel of selected conference sports information directors, on Tuesday.

Pfau allowed just the one run on only two hits while striking out seven in the victory, which gave Lincoln its first series split of a league opponent this season. He pitched the complete nine-inning game, and in only one frame was he forced to throw to more than four MSSU batters. In six of those innings, Pfau forced Missouri Southern to go three-up, three down, and in two other frames he retired the Lions' side in just four at-bats.

The senior from Columbia, Missouri also helped his own case at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI. He also scored a run in the contest, leading to his fifth victory on the mound this season, the most of anyone in the Blue Tigers' rotation. The performance at the plate culminated an excellent hitting week for Pfau, who had a .500 batting average for the voting period.

Pfau becomes the first member of the Lincoln baseball team to be selected as the MIAA's Pitcher of the Week since the Blue Tigers rejoined the league at the start of the 2010-11 season. He is also the second LU player to earn one of the league's player of the week awards in that stretch, joining Gus Durst, who claimed the MIAA's Hitter of the Week award on March 22, 2011.

The Lincoln baseball team closes its 2012 season next weekend, as the Blue Tigers travel to Maryville, Mo. for four games at Northwest Missouri. The series is currently scheduled to begin on Friday (May 4) with a single game at 2:00 p.m. CDT. The two teams are also set to play a double header on Saturday (May 5) starting at 1:00 p.m. CDT before closing the series on Sunday (May 6) with a 12:00 p.m. CDT contest.