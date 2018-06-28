Chris Pfau Selected First Team All-MIAA

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, May 11 2012 May 11, 2012 Friday, May 11, 2012 6:59:54 AM CDT May 11, 2012 in Baseball
Source: Dan Carr - Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY -- After a 2012 campaign in which Chris Pfau led the Lincoln baseball team both on the mound and at the plate, the senior has been selected to the All-MIAA First Team. The all-league awards were voted on by all MIAA coaches in a special meeting on Wednesday night and were announced by the conference office on Thursday. Pfau was honored as the team's utility player after leading Lincoln in six major batting and four major pitching categories.

Pfau was the Blue Tigers' best pitcher in 2012, winning a team-high five games while leading Lincoln with 56 strikeouts, the sixth-most in the MIAA this season. On 16 of those strikeouts he caught the batter looking, tying him for ninth in the league in that stat. Pfau also posted the best ERA (5.17) and opposing batter average (.265, the seventh-best in the league) among the Blue Tigers' starters. He was particularly good in conference games, finishing with a winning record against MIAA opponents (5-4) with a 4.83 ERA and .241 opposing batter average.

Offensively, Pfau finished with a team-best .333 average, finishing with team-highs in hits (51), doubles (seven), triples (three) and RBI (21). On days he pitched, Pfau batted every game as the designated hitter, and split time as an outfielder and DH on days he wasn't pitching, finishing the season with 47 starts in as many appearances. In conference games, Pfau again led LU with 40 hits and 16 RBI for a .320 batting average, leading Lincoln to eight total MIAA victories.

Pfau also had Lincoln's best on-base percentage (.425), bolstered by a team-high 22 walks during the season. He also finished second on the team in three other categories, including slugging percentage (.418), runs scored (15) and stolen bases (seven). Pfau had 17 games where he recorded multiple hits, eight more than the next-highest total of nine, and three games with multiple RBI, tying for the team-lead in that stat.

This marks the third-straight season that Pfau has won a postseason award. As a sophomore in 2010, Pfau was tabbed second-team All-Heartland Conference. Last season, he was named second-team All-MIAA as an outfielder. He becomes the first Lincoln baseball player to make the All-MIAA first team since the Blue Tigers rejoined the conference for the start of the 2010-11 athletic season. This is also the second league honor of the year for Pfau, who was chosen as the MIAA Pitcher of the Week after a seven-strikeout performance in Lincoln's 8-1 win over Missouri Southern on April 28).

