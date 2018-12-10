Christian Fellowship School mourns loss of student

COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School is mourning the loss of student Bryce Hill, who was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Hill was a senior at the school and had been enrolled at Christian Fellowship School since kindergarten. He was a member of the soccer team and also had a passion for welding. Hill was set to graduate in May 2019 and was accepted to attend State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

"[Bryce] took welding classes at the Columbia Career Center," Principal Scott Williams said. "From what I understand, his teachers there really commended him for his ability and his plan was to make that a career."

Hill's mother is the fourth grade teacher at the school and his sister is an eighth grader there as well. Through his mother and sister, Hill had numerous school ties, including a connection with a first grader.

"One of the programs that we do here at CFS is our seniors have penpals with our first graders, and so he had a connection with a first grader," Williams said. "They exchange correspondence, but also they meet on occasion and talk about what they are reading and they just love each other."

According to Williams, Hill didn't let his large body build overshadow who he was as a person as his heart appeared to be bigger than he was.

"He was kind of middle line-backer size and enjoyed working out, and so he kind of had this tough guy persona when you saw him," Williams said. "But, he had a tender heart and people knew that."

Assistant Principal Brad Clemons told KOMU 8 News in an email that "Bryce was a doer, a talented welder and fearless mountain-climber. He loved the outdoors, mountain biking and working out. He'll be remembered as a man of action and a loyal and passionate friend. Bryce will be greatly missed and forever remembered. He was a good man!"

Funeral arrangements and memorial services haven not been arranged yet.