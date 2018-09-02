Christian Summer Camp Faces Two Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) - A Christian sports camp network based in Branson is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by its ex-director, who is serving a long prison sentence for sexual abuse of boys at a camp.

One lawsuit, filed in Taney County against Kanakuk Kamps, alleges former director Peter Newman molested a boy from 2000 to 2005. The second case, filed in federal court in Dallas, alleges Newman sexually abused a camper from 2001 through 2007.

The lawsuits allege camp officials knew about Newman's behavior but didn't keep him away from children.

The Kansas City Star reports two similar lawsuits, both filed in 2011, were settled this year.

Newman is serving two life sentences plus 30 years for his abuse convictions. Newman pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Newman is not the only Kanakump Kamp official charged with sexual abuse.

Lee Bradberry, a former Kanakuk Kamp counselor, was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation, one county of sexual misconduct and one count of attempted sodomy in 2012.

A Kanakuk spokesman said camp officials couldn't discuss pending litigation.