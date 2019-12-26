Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.
The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.
The Star said data it has maintained shows that the shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year.
