Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect.

The Star said data it has maintained shows that the shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year.