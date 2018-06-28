Christmas Explosion

Neighbors found 48-year-old Michael McGee on fire in the parking. They say the blast was so powerful it tossed McGee out his window. Investigators say about a dozen units were damaged or somehow affected by the blast that blew off doors and shattered windows. Firefighters believe a gas leak in the building's basement may have caused the explosion. McGee suffered burns over 60% of his body. At least three other people, including one child, suffered minor injuries.