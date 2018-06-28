Christmas Tree Crop Suffers

Effects of the drought can now be seen in Christmas tree crops. Many of the trees planted this year didn't make it.

One local tree farmer says he can't make-up for what he's not getting from mother nature.

"We could water them but it'd be an impossible task because there's so many of them," said Christmas Tree Farmer Dean Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has harvested trees for more than fifty years. He said scotch pine trees survive the best under drought conditions. He said the older trees can survive with little water, but nearly half the trees he planted this year died.

The lack of rain also stresses the trees and leaves them vulnerable to infection.

"It's just like you when you feel a little run down. Then you get a cold, and it tends to be worse," said Fitzgerald. "That could be the same thing here. The tree is under stress because of drought.