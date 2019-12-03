Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion

16 hours 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
By: Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - December marks the beginning of the Christmas season and the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City is already decorating.

A 30-foot white pine tree was placed in Governor Parson's front yard on Monday according to First Lady Teresa Parson's Facebook post. The tree was provided by Mike and Ellen Hedgcoth of Salem and put up by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

A 17-foot Norway spruce is featured in the mansion. The spruce is from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann. The Department of Conservation assisted in bringing the large tree into the Nook.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Candlelight Tours of the mansion will start after the lighting and go until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

More News

Grid
List

Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A dog who was dubbed the unicorn puppy because of a tail-like growth between his... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:49:07 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an 1851 maritime law does not protect a company from... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:25:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police release photos of robbery suspect from We B Smokin
UPDATE: Police release photos of robbery suspect from We B Smokin
COLUMBIA - Police have now released photos and are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who ran into a... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Prosecutor files seven child sex crime charges against Camden County man
Prosecutor files seven child sex crime charges against Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges on November 27 against a man deputies say committed numerous child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in Continuous News

Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
Kamala Harris is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She told supporters in an email Tuesday... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:13:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Interest in medical marijuana use exceeds Missouri estimates
Interest in medical marijuana use exceeds Missouri estimates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Interest in medical marijuana use has far outpaced expectations only five months into Missouri’s new program.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:10:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Tips to ward off "porch pirates" this holiday season
Tips to ward off "porch pirates" this holiday season
COLUMBIA— Holiday season is around the corner and it is of no surprise that the Columbia Post Office is seeing... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 11:28:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Lamine River dive planned in search for Columbia woman
Lamine River dive planned in search for Columbia woman
COOPER COUNTY - The Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team confirmed with KOMU 8 it has scheduled a dive in the Lamine... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 6:41:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
(CNN) -- In September, India's historic attempt for a soft landing of their spacecraft and rover, the Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 5:05:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders met Monday with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss MLB’s proposal... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 4:42:15 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
JEFFERSON CITY - December marks the beginning of the Christmas season and the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City is already... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

State lawmakers prefile bills on controversial school policies
State lawmakers prefile bills on controversial school policies
JEFFERSON CITY - School policies that have sparked heated opposition among Columbia parents of students with disabilities could be... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 11:05:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Numbers to know: Mizzou football coach search
Numbers to know: Mizzou football coach search
COLUMBIA - Missouri football is in need of a new head coach after MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk fired Barry... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 9:54:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in Sports

Dad's invention for son with spina bifida wins international award
Dad's invention for son with spina bifida wins international award
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Moreland family is celebrating after their device known as The Frog won an award in Paris... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 9:38:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving traffic statistics
Missouri State Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving traffic statistics
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol dealt with nine fatalities and three drownings over the Thanksgiving holiday. The... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 6:58:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Department of Transportation said one lane of Eastbound State Highway 54 and Eastbound ramp to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 6:11:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri organizations celebrate International Giving Tuesday
Mid-Missouri organizations celebrate International Giving Tuesday
COLUMBIA - International Giving Tuesday is taking over mid-Missouri for the eighth year in a row. Giving Tuesday ,... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 5:11:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News

Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
COLUMBIA - A Boone County prosecutor filed charges against Sutu Forté Monday afternoon. Forté has been charged with one... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 50°
5pm 48°
6pm 45°
7pm 43°