Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY - December marks the beginning of the Christmas season and the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City is already decorating.

A 30-foot white pine tree was placed in Governor Parson's front yard on Monday according to First Lady Teresa Parson's Facebook post. The tree was provided by Mike and Ellen Hedgcoth of Salem and put up by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

A 17-foot Norway spruce is featured in the mansion. The spruce is from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann. The Department of Conservation assisted in bringing the large tree into the Nook.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Candlelight Tours of the mansion will start after the lighting and go until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.



