Christmas tree farms are not used to the warm weather

3 years 7 months 2 days ago Saturday, November 29 2014 Nov 29, 2014 Saturday, November 29, 2014 1:32:00 PM CST November 29, 2014 in News
By: John Zupon, KOMU 8 Reporter

HARTSBURG - Saturday's warmth was welcomed by Timber View Tree Farm and families searching for the perfect tree.

"We have had all kinds of weather," Owner Darryl Raitt said. "We have had four inches of sleet and snow and this is really nice. It is not to often that it's this nice for three days in a row anyway."

Timber View has been operated by the Raitt family since 1969.

"We prefer this to the sleet but it's not bad if we get an inch of snow or something like that," Raitt said. "People enjoy getting out in that."

Raitt who is 81 is still very active in helping people find the perfect tree. He says the weather is one reason he stays active but he also has another reason.

"We are pretty well kind of swamped right now," Raitt said looking around. "It ebbs and flows, sometimes we are a lot busier than others. We prefer this kind of weather over sleet."

Inside of the main barn there is a wall of pictures that the Raitt family takes and updates every year. Many of the pictures capture people mid-shiver or with hot chocolate in their hand and most are accompanied by snow around them. Raitt's daughter Sandi says next years wall will look a little odd for a while because of the short-sleeves this year. 

 

 

