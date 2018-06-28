Christmas Tree Time

BOONE COUNTY - After Thanksgiving is the perfect time to decorate your house for Christmas, and many started by getting their Christmas tree. Starr Farms was a hopping place with families trying to find the perfect christmas tree on Saturday.

The search involves a hay ride to the trees, and then traipsing through the forrest of trees to find the one they want.

After the search, the tree is shaken and wrapped up so the trees can be transported easier.