Christmas trees are headed to Governor's Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Governor's Mansion is about to look a little more festive.

The Christmas trees that will adorn the Jefferson City mansion are arriving Monday morning. The outside tree is a 30-foot Norway spruce that came from the yard of a Washington resident. Also headed to the mansion is a Colorado blue spruce that will adorn the grand staircase.

Later in the day, four seven-foot eastern white pines will be delivered. They'll be set up in the double parlor and the library on the mansion's first floor.

On Dec. 4, there will be a lighting ceremony and holiday tours will begin.